South Sudan Gov’t Reduces States for “Sake of Peace, Stability”, Says Ambassador

Addis Ababa, February 18/2020(ENA) The decision to reduce the 32 states of South Sudan to 10 ahead of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity formation scheduled for February 22, 2020 was made for the sake of peace and stability, South Sudan Ambassador to Ethiopia said.



In a press conference he held today, Ambassador James P. Morgan said President Salva Kirr Mayardit’s decision to dissolve the existing states and revert to 10 states and three administrative areas was not the best option.

It was, however, made for the sake of the people, peace and stability, he added.

“The president took this hard decision to avoid war, because war has no benefit for the people,” the ambassador underscored.

The new states are Central Equatoria, Western Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Upper Nile, Jonglei, Warrap, Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Unity, Western Bahr El Ghazal, and Lakes.

According to Morgan, the opposition Riek Machar “has appreciated the decision taken by the president in reverting to the 10 states. However he is concerned by the creation of the three administrative areas.”