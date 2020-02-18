PM Abiy Holds Talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

ENA February 18/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo at Office of the Prime Minster in Addis Ababa today.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Abiy and Secretary of State Pompeo deliberated on a wide array of issues of mutual interest to Ethiopia and the U.S.

The two sides discussed on ways of strengthening relationships between Ethiopia and the United States, continued areas of cooperation, regional matters, as well as the reform in Ethiopia.

Press Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office, Nigusu Tilahun, who attended the discussion mentioning Mike Pompeo as saying the U.S. will invest more to support Ethiopia’s sweeping reform.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo started his six-country trip at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, and has paid visits to Senegal and Angola ahead of his visit to Ethiopia.

He will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman as his last leg of his six-country state visit.