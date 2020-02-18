Ethiopia, U.S. Agree to Cement Strategic Partnership

ENA February 18/2020 President Sahlework Zewdie has conferred with United States Secretary of State, Micheal Pompeo today.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Ethiopia since last evening to heightening economic and security cooperation between Ethiopia and the United States.

The leaders have discussed on ways of cementing the strategic relations between Ethiopia and the U.S. in multifaceted spheres.

President Sahlework briefed Secretary of State Pompeo about the sweeping reform in the country in economic, political and social sectors.

Appreciating the assistance of the United States to Ethiopia’s development endeavors, the president stressed the relations between the two countries should expand to economic cooperation including trade and investment.

Pompeo commended Ethiopia’s efforts in ensuring peace and security in the region and beyond the move for economic integration.

He reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to support Ethiopia in the bid to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew held talks with Secretary of State, Micheal Pompeo on bilateral ties and international issues.

In their discussion, the two sides focused on how the United States can support the current sweeping reforms in Ethiopia.

Moreover, Gedu and Pompeo have also shared views on ways of promoting US investors to participate in various investment areas in Ethiopia.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began his six-country trip at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, and met Senegalese as well as Angola’s leaders before his visit to Ethiopia.