Saudi’s King Salman, President Isaias Held Talks

Addis Ababa February 18, 2020 ( ENA) Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki held talks on Monday in the capital Riyadh, according Arab News.

During the talks, they reviewed the bilateral relation between the two countries and developments in the Horn of Africa and the region.

King Salman and President Isaias also discussed the importance and role of the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and ways of developing and enhancing opportunities for cooperation in various fields, Arab news pointed out.

It is to be recalled that the new council was formed aimed at securing the waterways of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden last month in Saudi Arabia.

The council, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti, and Somalia, will increase cooperation between the countries and aims to tackle smuggling and other threats in the sea that are key international shipping routes.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East.