Secretary Pompeo Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, February 18/2020 United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, has arrived in Addis Ababa on Monday evening for three-day official visit to Ethiopia.

(ENA)Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Gedu Andargachew accorded a warm welcome to U.S Secretary of State upon his arrival at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

Pompeo is expected to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahlework Zewdie to discuss on joint efforts to promote regional security beyond political and economic reform agenda in Ethiopia.

During his stay, Secretary Pompeo will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew and Secretary Pompeo will speak to the media at Sheraton Addis today.