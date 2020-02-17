Firearms Control, Administration Law Helps Implement Regional, Int’l Agreements: Federal Attorney-General

ENA February 17/2020 The firearms control and administration law will help to implement regional and international agreements and curb insecurity in the country, according to the Federal Attorney-General.



A stakeholders consultative workshop on firearms administration and control was conducted in Addis Ababa today.

In a paper he presented at the workshop, Legal Study, Drafting and Dissemination Director at the Federal Attorney-General, Belayhun Yirga said there have been no legal grounds for effective implementation of control on illicit flow of weapons to Ethiopia, though the country signed various agreements on illicit flow of arms.

He added that the new law is helpful and complies with the continent’s ambition of silencing the guns and creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development.

Over the past three years, Ethiopia has experienced increasing flow of illegal arms which was threat to security of citizens and the general public at large, the director stated.

Therefore, strengthening control mechanism of firearms is necessary to maintain peace and ensure the rights of citizen as well.

Legal Services Director at the Federal Police Commission, Commander Fasil Ashagrie on his part said illegal arms movement can be a threat to the national economy unless the weapons are controlled.

Collaboration of stakeholders from federal to regional states in increasing the awareness of the public towards illegal weapons is crucial, he noted.

The House of People’s Representatives passed firearms control and administration law last month. The law prohibits importation, export, possession, storing, using, exhibiting, brokering, selling, buying, transferring, transporting, manufacturing, training, repairing or disposing of firearms without valid licenses.