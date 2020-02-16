PM Abiy Repatriates 135 Ethiopians from UAE

EAN.February 16/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repatriated on Sunday 135 Ethiopian refugees, who have been in dire conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repatriated on Sunday 105 Ethiopian refugees, who have been in dire conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrapped-up a three-day state visit to UAE and returned home.

The 135 Ethiopian refugees, who have been jailed and in refugee camps in the UAE, have arrived today in Addis Ababa along with Prime Minister Abiy.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the UAE, Suleiman Dedefo, said the Prime Minister Abiy’s visit to the United Arab Emirates was fruitful.

The Prime Minister’s visit has helped to understand the general situation of Ethiopians to in the UAE and ensure their rights and dignities as migrant workers.

During his official visit, the Premier held discussion with representatives of Ethiopian diaspora community residing in the Middle East.

Moreover, Abiy has also met with 15,000 members of the Ethiopian diaspora in the Middle East at Shabab Alahli stadium in the UAE.

Similarly, Prime Minister Abiy held talks with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

The leaders have discussed on ways of resolving challenges and responding to various questions raised by Ethiopians residing in Dubai and throughout the UAE.

The Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking various measures to ensure the safety and rights of Ethiopians living in the Middle East.

The government has repatriated over 120,000 returnees from more than 10 countries a year ago as the country is paying due consideration for citizen-focused diplomacy.