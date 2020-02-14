Africa CDC Closely Supporting Ethiopian to Prevent, Control Coronavirus

ENA.February 14/2020 Africa CDC said it is providing capacity building and management support for Ethiopian Airlines in the effort to prevent and control coronavirus (Covid-19) COVID-19.

In a press briefing held today, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) Director Dr. John Nkengasong said the center, together with Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), is closely working with relevant organizations in Ethiopia to prevent and control the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The director stated that Ethiopian Airlines has continued to fly to China at a reduced rate and the center and EPHI are supporting it in many ways, including training to the airline staff.

“Our policies are aligned with World Health Organization,” the director said, adding that there should be no restrictions to trade, travel and people’s movement. “So I think blaming Ethiopian Airlines is not doing the right thing,” he stressed.

Ethiopian Airlines has increased additional enhanced screening for people coming from China, including temperature checking and check lists for specific questions, it was learned.

“We have assigned one of our Chinese colleagues from China’s CDC to Ethiopian Public Health Institute to support that effort. The institute supports the airport screening,” the director explained.

Africa CDC is back supporting the relevant organizations to enhance capacity in the airport in collaboration with WHO.

Africa CDC has also established the Africa Task Force for Novel Coronavirus (AFCOR) consisting five working groups led by member states to oversee preparedness and response to the global epidemic of the coronavirus.

In Africa, there are six laboratories for testing COVID-19 that tested 51 cases confirmed negative.