Premier Confers with Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE

ENA,February 14/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai.

Upon receiving the prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation and support for PM Abiy’s efforts to transform Ethiopia and his continued work to bring sustainable peace in Ethiopia as well as in Africa.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the discussion focused on resolving challenges and responding to various questions raised by Ethiopians living in Dubai and throughout the Arab Emirates.

Abiy raised issues from his meeting yesterday with the 300 representatives and leaders of the Ethiopian community, it was learned.

Sheikh Mohammed promised to consult with the responsible officials regarding work permit for Ethiopians, access for land to build schools and places of worship as well as other matters related to the Ethiopian Diaspora.

One of the outcomes of the meeting is granting the Ethiopian Orthodox Church a land to build a place of worship in Abudabi.