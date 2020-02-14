PM Pledges to Protect Rights, Dignity of Ethiopians in Middle East

ENA/February 14/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the government will exert maximum efforts to protect the rights and dignity of Ethiopians residing in the Middle East.

The premier met with members of the Ethiopian diaspora in the Middle East at Shabab Alahli stadium this afternoon.

The Government of Ethiopia has signed bilateral agreements with the governments of Middle East countries so that the diaspora can work with dignity and labour rights, Abiy told the gathering at the stadium.

“All of you Ethiopians and of Ethiopian descent have come here to labour in any field possible and change your lives and that of your people. The tribulation and pain you endured due to this is an unwritten and amazing book,” he noted.

According to him, the contribution they are making for their country while passing through challenges should be told in a unique manner.

The government understands that Ethiopia is respected when you are respected, the PM underscored.

Therefore, “we will strive to do everything to protect your rights and dignity.”

Prime Minister Abiy further said: “I had the opportunity to meet and discuss with the Ethiopian diaspora in USA and Europe. I did the same with the Ethiopian diaspora living in South Africa a few weeks ago. I am happy beyond measures to be able to meet with Ethiopians living in the Middle East countries.”