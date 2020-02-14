Timetable for Nat’l Election Announced

ENA,February 14/2020 The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced the timetable for Ethiopia’s forthcoming nation-wide election.

According to the official timetable released today, voting will take place on the election day August 29, 2020.

Electoral campaigns can be conducted from May 28 to August 24, and results will be issued at polling stations from August 29-30.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) will finally announce results of the elections from August 30-September 8.