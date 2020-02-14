NEBE Conducting Electoral Stakeholders Conference

Addis Ababa, February 14/2020 (ENA) National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) is undertaking its second electoral stakeholders Conference today to solicit inputs and discuss shared responsibilities for conducting the upcoming general elections effectively.



NEBE has also revealed a new logo as part of its comprehensive reform activities.

Following the comprehensive reforms that has been undertaking, NEBE is bringing pertinent actors into a continued round table discussion with the aim of accomplishing fair, free and democratic elections.

Thus, the conference brought senior government officials, international donors, competing political parties and other stakeholders together.

NEBE officials stated that 40 percent of the Board’s personnel have been assigned in the regional electoral stations.

It is to be recalled that the Board conducted its first electoral stakeholders conference last October at the Headquarters of the African Union in Addis Ababa.