Stakeholders Discusses Draft Directive on Election Reporting, Code of Conduct

ENA,February 13/2020 The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) discussed today the draft election reporting and code of conduct that will govern the media during the upcoming general election.

The aim of the one-day discussion was to gather inputs from stakeholders in the media.

According to the directive, foreign and local media need to request for accreditation 15 days before the Election Day.

However, if media organizations have complaints, they can file their complaints up to the Federal Supreme Court within 10 days.

The directive includes an article that forbids media or journalists not to edit or change messages of political parties submitted to them for transmission or printing without the consent of the parties.

Moreover, the directive states that media must stop transmitting election campaign of political parties 4 days ahead of Election Day.

Journalists are not allowed to make predictions on election results, though they can report results issued at polling stations and constituencies.

The directive will be enriched and approved by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia.