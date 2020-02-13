Aviation Professionals from 23 Countries Attending IATA Cargo Standards, Dangerous Goods Workshop

ENA,February 13/2020 More than 60 aviation professionals from 23 countries are attending a two-day workshop on cargo handling standards and dangerous goods.

Opening the workshop, Aviation Academy Managing Director Solomon Debebe said it is an honor for us to host this particular workshop that deliberates on dangerous goods regulations and cargo standards.

He expressed his hope that the workshop would come up with recommendations to enhance aviation safety, particularly cargo safety and cargo handling.

According to him, Ethiopian Aviation Academy and Ethiopian Airlines have continued to support the development of aviation in the region by increasing the scheme and scope of their offerings in addressing the dire need in the area of capacity building both at individual and institutional level.

The managing director called on other similar aviation training organizations in the region to cooperate with the academy and the airline towards contributing to aviation development.

Ethiopian Aviation Academy is the most modern and largest academy in Africa with more than 18,000 graduates from Africa since its inception.

IATA Cargo, Mail and E-Commerce Operations Manager, Andre Majeres said African aviations need to implement latest standards effectively to reach the levels of optimization.

“The main objective of the workshop is to make the participants understand that there are standards out there,” he added.

The standards, training and validation of the operation are crucial in cargo services, Majeres said, adding that “the training is something that we look at IATA very seriously. We offer thousands of training all around the world and we have accredited schools, even one here in Addis Ababa.”

The manager stated that IATA selected Ethiopia for regional outreach and considering progresses in infrastructures, including building new terminals and airplanes that bring more capacity for the aviation industry.

IATA and Ethiopian Aviation Academy organized the workshop.