ENA.February 13/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a three-day state visit today.

Upon arrival, the premier was received by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

During his stay in the country, PM Abiy is expected to discuss bilateral issues with high government officials.

He will also meet more than 15,000 Ethiopians residing in United Arab Emirates and surrounding countries.