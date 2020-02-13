House Approves Hate Speech, Disinformation Proclamation, Other 7 Bills

ENA.February 13/2020 The House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has approved the Hate Speech and Disinformation proclamation a 7 other bills today.

The HPR, in its first extraordinary session, endorsed the bill with a majority vote, 23 against and 2 abstentions.

The law is aimed at tackling the ever-increasing problem of hate speech and disinformation as well as preventing individuals from engaging in speeches that incite violence, promote hatred and discrimination against a person or a group.

The law prohibits dissemination of false information by means of broadcasting, the print or social media using text, image, audio, and video.

It further states that any person convicted of hate speech shall be imprisoned for two years or fined up to 100,000 Birr.

The minority HPR representatives, about 23 of the 547, opposed the bill arguing that it is meant to curtail freedom of expression and the media.

They stated that the law is against the constitution of the country.

The majority, on the other hand, argued that regulating problematic online content has become a pressing issue in Ethiopia.

They noted that it is pretty urgent for Ethiopia to regulate hate speech and disinformation which have significantly contributed to the unfolding of polarized political climate, ethnic violence and displacement across the country.

Meanwhile, the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) has also approved the excise tax proclamation and 6 other bills.

Among the bills include the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons who are Blind and Visually Impaired, Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights of Older Persons in Africa, the Federal Administrative Procedure Act (APA), African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention).