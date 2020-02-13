FM Gedu Holds Talks with U.S Ambassador Raynor

ENA.February 13/2020 Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew held talks with the U.S Ambassador to Ethiopia, Michael Raynor, today.

The two sides discussed about ways of enhancing bilateral and international relations between Ethiopia and USA, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussion, Ambassador Raynor briefed FM Gedu about the preparations underway to receive US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who is expected to pay official visit to Ethiopia from February 17-19, 2020.

Secretary of State Pompeo is expected to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahlework Zewdie to discuss joint efforts to promote regional security and to support Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda, statement of the ministry added.