PM Abiy Departs for UAE Visit

Addis Ababa, February 13/2020 ( ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed departed Addis Ababa today to pay state visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).



Abiy will pay a state visit to UAE, where he scheduled to hold discussion with more than 15,000 Ethiopians residing there, in which to bond with the reform activities in Ethiopia.

Ethiopians who reside in several countries of the Middle will gather in UAE to discussion with Prime Minister Abiy on how to ensure the safety and rights of Ethiopian national living and working in the Gulf countries.

In his press conference he gave yesterday, Negussu Tilahun, Press Secretariat Head at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the Abiy has helped Ethiopian nationals to return home following his earlier visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Sudan.

He stated that more than 100,000 Ethiopians had returned home as a result of the citizen-focused diplomacy the prime minister pursues.

The Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking various activities to ensure the safety and rights of Ethiopians living in the Middle East.

Ethiopia has signed employment agreements that enable citizens to work legally with UAE, Jordan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.