Ethiopian to Commence Daily Flight to Capital of Norway

ENA,February 12/2020 Ethiopian Airlines will start flying daily to Oslo, Norway, from 25 June 2020, the Norwegian stated-owned Avinor Group disclosed.

The flight will give Norwegian passengers daily access to Africa’s biggest airline, according to Ethiopian Country Manager in Norway Mussie Fitehamlak.

He stated that the airline scheduled the Oslo route to fit in well with its connections to the rest of Africa in terms of arrivals and departures from Addis Ababa.

Avinor Traffic Development Director, Jasper Spruit said on his part “this is a profitable route that has become very popular among Norwegian passengers.”

Addis Ababa is a major international hub in Africa, with excellent connections to other destinations; and the route will fly daily departing from Oslo at 18:45 and arriving at 05:30 the following morning in Addis Ababa.

The flight to Oslo departs late from Addis Ababa at 23:40, arriving at 08:45 the following morning, Avinor revealed.

Avinor is a wholly-owned state limited company under the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications, and is responsible for 44 state-owned airports.

It provides safe and efficient travels for around 50 million passengers annually, half of which travel to and from Oslo Airport.