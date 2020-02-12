PM Abiy to Begin Official Visit to UAE Tomorrow

ENA,February 12/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will begin official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tomorrow where he is expected to hold discussion with more than 15,000 Ethiopians living in that country.

Briefing journalists, Negussu Tilahun, Press Secretariat Head at the Office of the Prime Minister, said the premier has helped Ethiopian nationals to return home following his earlier visits to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Sudan.

According to the secretariat head, more than 100,000 Ethiopians had returned home as a result of the citizen-focused diplomacy the prime minister pursues.

The Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking various activities to ensure the safety and rights of Ethiopians living in the Middle East, Negussu stated.

It is also working diligently to create to Ethiopians residing abroad conducive situation.

Ethiopia has signed employment agreements that enables citizens to work legally with Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, it was learned.