NEBE to Hold Multi-Stakeholder Outreach Conference

ENA,February 12/2020 The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced today that it has organized a multi-stakeholder outreach conference that will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020.

The conference will discuss detailed operational plans of the upcoming general election, according to a press release sent to ENA.

The discussion is a continuation of the last multi-stakeholder outreach that was held last October, and will deliberate on the overview efforts and preparations of the electoral reform and the 2020 general election.

According to the press release, the primary objective of the conference is to provide an overview of efforts and preparation related to the electoral reform, highlight critical milestones leading up to the upcoming elections based on the NEBE’s operation plan, deliberate on potential challenges and opportunities, and discuss key issues regarding the electoral process and possible security challenges.

The release added that renowned election experts from countries with similar contexts to Ethiopia will take part and will provide information on how to effectively address challenges.