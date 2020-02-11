Institute Frees Last Coronavirus Suspect from Isolation Center

ENA February 11/2020 Ethiopian Public Health Institute disclosed today that there are no suspects of Coronavirus in its Isolation centers as the last suspect was found free from the virus.



Briefing journalists today, Ethiopian Public Health Institute Director-General Dr. Ebba Abate said there are now no suspects of coronavirus in isolation centers.

The last Ethiopian suspect left the isolation center yesterday as his medical result was negative, he added.

Ethiopia began coronavirus laboratory testing on February 8, 2020 through utilizing the huge support extended to it by World Health Organization and Africa CDC, it was learned.

The institute has reportedly distributed over 21,000 face masks for the staff and health professionals working in airports and isolation centers, the director said.

According to him, the institute working in cooperation with regional health bureaus to raise public awareness on the virus.

It has also been giving training for health professionals and workers in hotels, airports and isolation centers.

Some 258 travelers from China are being monitored outside the isolation centers through the Emergency Operating Center established in the premises of Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the director-general stated.