Summit Crucial in Silencing Guns All over African States: Community of Sant’Egidio

ENA February 11/2020 The 33rd AU Summit is “very important because the concept of silencing the guns must be spread out all over the responsible African states,” according to the Catholic laity association Community of Sant’Egidio.



In an exclusive interview with ENA, Giancarlo Penza, Community of Sant’Egidio Horn of Africa Section Supervisor, who came from Rome to attend the 33rd AU summit said a multi lateral-dimension, is very important in this regard as the issue of silencing the guns will help to find a common way to grow together.

There is also a push from civil society to leaders to achieve peace and stop the conflict, according to the supervisor.

“There is a lot of movement of the civil society who push leaders of different countries to achieve peace and stop conflicts. I think this is very important to build a new future in Africa. I think it will succeed, and we have to be optimistic,” Penza explained.

He further stated that the Community of Sant’Egidio had discussed this and recognizes that Africa is taking a new road.

Giancarlo Penza, however, noted that Africa is currently facing its biggest problems of ethnic division in different places.

The supervisor added that as part of work for peace, the Community of Sant’Egidio is working for different peace process and searching a possible new way that could be achieved.

He cited, for example, the dialogue organized for South Sudan parties in Rome some weeks ago in order to discuss what could be the future of the country.

The supervisor appreciated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afwerki for solving decades of hostilities, adding that it was important sign of the future of Africa.

According to him, Ethiopia has a particular commitment of enduring peace and stability in this troubled region.

“Ethiopia has a particular responsibility to make all these countries to live in peace and stability; and I am very confident that this new prime minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize can play a very important role,” Penza stressed.

The Community of Sant’Egidio is a Catholic laity association dedicated to social service under the leadership of Andrea Riccardi. It is currently operating in 73 countries.