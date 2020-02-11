President Sahlework Attends Memorial for Ex-President Arap Moi

ENA,February 11/2020 President Sahlework Zewudie today attended the funeral service of the late and formers Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi in Nairobi.

More than 10 African Heads of state and government including the presidents of Uganda, Tanzania, Djibouti, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo present at the funeral.

President Sahle-Work said the late Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi played crucial role to strengthen Kenya’s relations with Ethiopia.

“During his presidency, the bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Kenya further deepened,” she added.

She recalled the late Arap Moi as prominent leader in the establishment and revitalization of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

President Sahlework wished the people and government of Kenya and the bereaved families a swift recovery from the loss.

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to pay their final tribute to the former President Arap Moi.

Kenya’s former and longest-reigning president, Daniel Arap Moi, has died on February 4, 2020 at the age of 95.

Moi was born September 2, 1924, in Baringo County and became Kenya’s second president after independence. He ruled the country from 1978 to 2002.