The 33rd AU Summit Concludes in Addis Ababa

ENA February 11/2020 The 33rd African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government summit concluded on Monday in Addis Ababa, with discussions on creating conflict-free Africa in line with the theme on” Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development .

The summit which has been taking place from 21st January to 10th of February 2020 in AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa wrapped up after long delays.

The annual summit discussed on wide range of issues with due emphasis on ways to further sustaining peace and security in Africa.

During their deliberations the African leaders looking at the achievements made in recent decades in promoting peace and security across the continent.

The theme of the summit was showcasing a commitment to aspire peace and security in Africa in line with continent’s Agenda 2063.

The AU needs more than ever to spearhead and toughen its conflict mediation efforts and lead action aimed at more operationally bringing together all African and international actors to silence the guns and create conducive conditions for socio-economic development in the continent.

Several leaders of member states of the African Union have attended the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government.

The summit was attended by United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other representative of international organizations.