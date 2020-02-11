Trauma, Pediatric Centers to Be Built with 3 Billion Birr in Premises of ALERT

ENA February 11/2020 A trauma and a pediatric centers will be built with three billion Birr in the premises of ALERT Hospital here in the capital, the hospital managing director disclosed.



ALERT Hospital Managing Director, Dagnew Hagezew said a three-billion birr budget is allotted by Ministry of Health to build a trauma and a pediatric center.

A third of the budget is being utilized to build a trauma center, which is under construction; and the remaining sum will be invested on building a pediatric center, he added.

Upon completion, the trauma center will have 552 beds increasing the current capacity of the trauma center of the hospital by 176 beds.

The pediatric center, on the other hand, is undergoing through a bid process being handled by the Ministry of Health that is running the overall activities of the project, Dagnew revealed.

The completion of the building expected to be completed within 39 months will hugely improve the services of the hospital in terms of quality, accessibility to clients or customers, medical equipment and human resources, it was learned.

According to the managing director, the public has not been getting sufficient health services at the hospital due to shortage of patient beds, medical equipment and health professionals.

Founded in 1970, ALERT (All African Leprosy, Tuberculosis and Rehabilitation Training) Hospital has been providing comprehensive health services to people living with HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and other infectious, non-infectious diseases and disabilities.