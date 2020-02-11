PM Abiy Confers with President Buhari

ENA February 11/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed received Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in his office this morning, according to the Office of Prime Minister.



The two leaders, together with members of their delegation, discussed various bilateral issues of common interest.

Commending Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for the energy and speed of the reforms, President Buhari appreciated the progress that Ethiopia has been making over the past two years.

Prime Minister Abiy shared the key aspects of the reforms within the frame of exploring national potential, expediting productivity in identified potential areas and building prosperity.

The two leaders agreed to share lessons on similar experiences in common between Ethiopia and Nigeria, including ethnic and religious diversity, federalism and the youth dividend to harness development.

Furthermore, they agreed to cooperate closely on trade, investment, tourism, energy and agriculture development and experience sharing on return of stolen assets.

President Buhari, accompanied by a delegation consisting 9, is also expected to meet the Nigerian community residing in Ethiopia, it was learned.