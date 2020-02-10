South Sudanese Parties Urged to Form Transitional Gov’t within 12 Days

ENA February 10/2020 The African Union (AU) has called on the South Sudanese government and the opposition to realize the revitalized agreement in the remaining 12 days and form a unity government.



In his press briefings today, Peace and Security Council Commissioner Ambassador Smail Chergui said this is a very important issue for the African Union as the South Sudanese parties are left with 12 days to form a transitional government.

Leaders and stakeholders of war-torn South Sudan had agreed to an additional 100 days to form a transitional government after the original deadline the leaders of the peace process set for 12 November 2019.

“As you know, this is a very important issue as we remain with 12 days to form a transitional government in South Sudan,” he noted.

The AU is supporting the ongoing negotiation in South Sudan to secure peace agreement with all the armed groups, the commissioner said.

“As the African Union, we are hopeful that we can secure a transitional government in the remaining 12 days” he said, adding that this deadline is non-extendable for additional time to the South Sudanese parties.

“We will not have to go again in another delay for this process. Any further delay will have the risk of plunging South Sudan into another cycle of conflict and violence,” the commissioner stressed.

Ambassador Chergui, however, stated that there is lack of progress in implementing the critical issues to meet the deadline, including on the proposal of states about the parties that are going to mark the borders.