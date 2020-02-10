Institute Testes Six Coronavirus Suspect Cases in Newly Established Laboratory

ENA,February 10/2020 Ethiopian Public Health Institute announced that it has examined six novel coronavirus suspected cases after the opening of its new testing laboratory two days ago.

Institute Emergency Operation Center for 2019 Novel Coronavirus Preparedness and Incident Manager, Zewdu Assefa told ENA that all the six are confirmed negative.

Of the six cases, the three were previously sent to South Africa for testing but tested negative in the examination here, which tallied well with that of South Africa.

According to Zewdu, health professionals that have been sent to WHO’s main laboratory in Senegal to take international training have returned with additional testing tools.

World Health Organization, the Government of China and other partners are supporting Ethiopia for the supply of coronavirus testing tools, the manager said, adding that preparedness and cooperation with partners for coronavirus is commendable in Ethiopia.

Zewdu stated that four command posts run by four government institutions and high-level officials are in place to coordinate concerned bodies and assist decision-making institutions and professionals.

The emergency operation center that has been activated since January 27 gives technical assistance to the command post under the institute’s director-general and will be expanded to regional states, the manager said.

Ethiopia has been quarantining and isolating coronavirus suspects, but all were confirmed negative.

The novel coronavirus testing laboratory is located in the premises of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.