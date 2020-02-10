AU Member Countries Contribute 10 Mln USD Additional Peace Fund

ENA,February 10/2020 African Union (AU) member countries have contributed ten million US dollars additional contribution of peace fund in addition to their regular contribution, the Peace and Security Council disclosed.

Peace and Security Council Commissioner, Ambassador Smail Chergui told journalists today that the peace fund is in addition to the regular contribution of member states to peace and security works in Africa.

“I am overwhelmed by the announcement this morning for additional contribution of the peace fund. So we have the announcement of 10 million USD from the member states in addition to their regular contribution,” the commissioner stated.

According to him, the African Union Peace and Security Council has collected 144 million USD from the members before this recent peace fund contribution. The fund would help accelerate the efforts of the continent for ending recurrent violence and conflicts.

“After this great contribution, we are looking forward to full operationalization, which will hopefully happen soon,” Ambassador Chergui revealed.

The Peace Fund will finance activities in three thematic areas that include mediation and preventive diplomacy, institutional capacity, and peace support operations in the continent.

Noting that the AU Peace Fund has become the principal financing instrument for peace and security activities on the continent, the commissioner pointed out that the continent needs 1 billion USD to support the security activities and institutions related to terrorism in all countries.

The AU summit underway is held under the theme, “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”