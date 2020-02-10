PM Abiy Confers with Various African Leaders

ENA February 10/2020 Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has conferred with leaders of various African countries at the sidelines of the 33rd African Union summit in Addis Ababa today.



Accordingly, the Prime Minister ABiy has held talks with leaders of South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Algeria and Morocco on wide range of issues including peace, stability and the economic integration in Africa.

Premier Abiy and South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir have exchanged views on the implementation of stalled peace agreement and development of the formation of a unity government in South Sudan.

Abiy reaffirmed Ethiopia’s steadfast solidarity to ensure peace and stability in South Sudan beyond welcoming many refugees from that country.

The establishment of a transitional government will crucial to bring lasting peace and stability to South Sudan, recalling the IGAD members states decision to establish transitional government in 100 days.

However, IGAD’s decision does not come into effect as a day coming to end. Prime Minister Abiy assured that he will continue to support South Sudan to form unity government.

Prime Minister Abiy also discussed with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh on the status of joint logistics and infrastructure projects Ethiopia and Djibout.

The two leaders also exchange views on ways to improve port and rail services and agreed to toughen cooperation on ensuring regional peace and security between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy held talks with Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on ways of further cementing the existing bilateral ties and cooperation between Ethiopia and Algeria.

Likewise, Abiy discussed on bilateral issues with Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, Guinean President Alpha Conde, Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani and Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo.