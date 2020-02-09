Canada Committed to Support Ethiopia in Holding Democratic Election

Addis Ababa, February 9/2020 ( ENA) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canad said today that his country is committed to support the upcoming Ethiopian election to be free and democratic.

Briefing journalists about his visit to Ethiopia, PM Trudeau said his government is ready to give the necessary support for the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia in order to strengthen democracy in the country.

“From strengthening democracy with support of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia to helping create sustainable peace to a new contribution of six million USD to the UN Peace Keeping Fund, we are stepping up,” the premier said.

By doing so, the Canadian government will contribute to create suitable peace in Africa, he said.

Indicating that his government is also looking forward to cooperating with Ethiopia and the African Union to create sustainable peace in the world, Trudeau stated that “whether building relationship with Ethiopia and the AU or pursuing the UN Security Council, we will continue our shared goals by working together. We can create a bright future.”

The prime minister further revealed that the visit to Ethiopia has helped both countries to make progress on the most important factors, including building resilient economy and sustainable growth.

In this case, Trudeau said the Canadian business community and the Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together.

He finally said Canada has identified major investment areas and economic cooperation to support economic growth across Africa, including Ethiopia, to help farmers, women and the youth to succeed.