Ethiopia Showcases Peaceful Dialogue Brings Dividends: UN General Assembly President

ENA.February 9/2020 In an exclusive interview with ENA, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the United Nations General Assembly and Nigeria’s Permanent Representative said “it also cautions against the notion that nothing has happened in the continent.”

The initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed “is a reminder that dialogue always brings dividends and in this case it has proven practically that even a two decades conflict can come to an end if there is a will to succeed and urge not only leaders, but also all of us, to support efforts for peace.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea.

This “simply caution against the notion that nothing good has happened in the continent,” he added.

According to Muhammad-Bande, the peace dialogue sets a good example for African leaders convening the 33rd AU Summit under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”

“Whatever anybody will say, it is a good moment for the continent. We, therefore, see in many conflict situations that there are efforts not only of visionary leadership as we have already gotten here, but also efforts of sub-regional groups,” he elaborated.

Stating that the AU and UN collaborate on wide range of development, peace and security issues, he pointed out that “ Africa should, however, define its priorities since the UN cannot actually define them for Africa.”

The president, nonetheless, noted that Africa lacks a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

“Africa constitutes quarter of the membership of all the United Nations and no one at the UN undermines the power of the continent; and in particular I can tell you the solidity of the voice of Africa on most issues. There is a clear African position,” he explained.

Muhammad-Bande said that Africa has a common position on this matter and some other regions are also asking similar questions.”