African Leaders Arriving in Addis Ababa to Take Part in AU Summit

ENA February 8/2020 Leaders of African countries are arriving in Addis Ababa to take part in the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit scheduled to take place from 9-10 February 2020.



Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, Cape Verde’s President Jorge Carlos Fonseca, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in Addis Ababa this morning.

President Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe arrived in the capital yesterday.

Some 38 leaders of member states of the African Union have confirmed attendance at the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government.

“Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development,” is the theme of this year’s AU summit, which is a commitment that aspires peace and security in Africa in line with continent’s Agenda 2063.