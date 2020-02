ENA Februeary 7/20202 Djibouti’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh and Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa have arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the 33th African Union Summit scheduled to take place from 9-10 February 2020.



The summit is expected to bring together all the Heads of State of the 55 African Union member states based in Addis Ababa as well as AU officials.

“Silencing the Guns:Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development,” is the theme of the summit this year.