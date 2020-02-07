Ethiopia Elected Member of African Peace and Security Council

ENA February 7/2020 Ethiopia is elected member of the African Peace and Security Council, AUC Legal Counsel Negm disclosed.



In a press briefing she gave today, Ambassador Namira Negm said the African Union Executive body has selected 10 countries, including Ethiopia, as members of the African Peace and Security Council for the coming two years.

According to her, the newly elected countries are Cameroon, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mozambique, Benin, Ghana and Senegal.

The new members of African Peace and Security Council are going to be endorsed by the Assembly of the African Union, it was learned.

Similarly, the executive body of the African Union adopted different documents, including the procedure of African Peer-review Mechanism.