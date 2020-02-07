Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada Arrives for Official Visit

ENA,February 7/2020 Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has arrived here in Addis Ababa for official visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, he was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Prime Minister Trudeau is accompanied by Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Minister Mary Ng and a trade delegation.

During his stay in Ethiopia, Trudeau will hold discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahlework Zewdie on ways of consolidating bilateral ties between the two countries.

The visit is expected to focus on economic opportunity and prosperity, climate change, democracy, and gender equality, as Canada deepens relationships in the region and advances new partnerships.

Furthermore it will create opportunity to promote trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, creation of jobs and opportunities for young people, innovative climate action, the promotion of democracy, and the empowerment of women and girls.

The visit of the Canadian Prime Minister to Ethiopia is historical and presents tremendous opportunities to both deepen existing ties and broaden the scope of the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ethiopia established diplomatic relations with Canada in 1965, and the two countries share goals based on regional security interests, growing commercial ties, and social, economic, and political development.