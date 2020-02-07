Africa Implementing Wide-ranging Transformative Agenda: AU Commissioner for Political Affairs

EAN,February 7/2020 Africa will fortify the efforts on good governance with competent and innovative institutions governed by transformative leadership to realize an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs said.

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Minata Samate Cessouma told ENA that the Union has been reinforcing competent and innovative institutions that are governed by transformative leadership at all levels of government in the continent.

According to her, Africa has embarked on wide ranging transformative agenda, particularly Agenda 2063, in order to bring about an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent.

Combating corruption through the public sector and ensuring efficient democratic institution are important paths towards Africa’s transformation, the commissioner said adding that the continent is still far behind from attaining flagship programs that contribute to the emergence of prosperous Africa.

However, Cessouma reiterated that the African Union would continue working very closely with member states on transformative leadership and good governance in order to provide the necessary support for the implementation of continental development agenda.

“We are always available to provide support, and we must work together with member countries to ensure successful outcome of the joint efforts in ensuring the wealth of our great continent through fighting against maladministration and corruption in Africa,” the commissioner underscored.

The African Union Commission for Political Affairs has been striving to enhance sharing of experiences through close collaboration with member states, the civil society, and development partners on governance and public administration.