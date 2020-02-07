IGAD to Convene Extraordinary Summit on South Sudan

ENA, February 7/2020 The 34th Extraordinary Summit of the IGAD Heads of State and Government on Saturday will hold extraordinary summit on the peace process of South Sudan on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the summit will precede the 70th Extraordinary Session of the IGAD Council of Ministers.

The summit will deliberate on the pending tasks in the extended 100 days of the pre-transitional period.

South Sudan’s main opposition leader, Riek Machar, headed for Ethiopia, where he is expected to attend the IGAD summit in Addis Ababa.

Machar will meet President Salva Kiir on the sideline of the IGAD summit of the Heads of State and Government, which will only discuss the South Sudan peace process.

It is to be recalled that South Sudanese government and opposition groups have signed a revitalized version of a 2015 peace agreement in 2018.