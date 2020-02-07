President Buhari to Visit Ethiopia

ENA February 7/2020 In an exclusive interview with ENA, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Nebiat Getachew said President Buhari will have a one day state visit in Ethiopian after concluding the Ordinary Session of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Nebiat added that President will discuss on a range of issues of common concern and bilateral cooperation with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other Officials.

Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Ben Ayade of Cross River state will be on Buhari’s entourage.

President Buhari accompanied by a delegation consisting 9 officials will also discuss with Nigerians community residing in Ethiopia.