Nat’l Cooperative Unions Exhibition, Symposium and Bazaar Kick Off

ENA/February 6/2020 The 7th national cooperative union exhibition, bazaar and symposium opened at the Economic Commission for Africa today.

More than 200 cooperative unions from allover the country are taking part at the symposium, exhibition and bazaar expected to create market linkage and strengthen relationship between cooperative unions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Federal Cooperative Agency Deputy Director-General Ahmed Mumed said cooperative unions have been helping the national economic growth.

He stated that they are also playing immense role, especially in improving the usage of mechanization farming in agriculture by providing technologies for the farmers.

The deputy director also said the cooperative unions are supporting the government’s job creation agenda by securing jobs for more than 1.5 million people.

He added that they are contributing their share to help cut inflation by offering basic foods and material at fair prices.

Strengthening cooperative unions contribution in the national development is therfore necessary, and the government is implementing different strategies to improve their share, Ahmed said.

In this regard, preparing national bazaars and exhibitions as well as symposiums that can gather all actors of the sector is crucial to discuss limitations and share best experiences.

According to Ahmed, best experiences of 6 local and 2 international cooperative unions will be discussed at the symposium.

There are around 89,000 basic cooperative associations, 388 cooperative unions, and 4 cooperative union federations in Ethiopia.