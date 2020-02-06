The 36th Ordinary Session of Executive Council Kicks off

ENA ,February 6/2020 The Executive Council of the African Union (AU) commenced its 36th ordinary session today in Addis Ababa to deliberate on key documents and reports of AU organs.

The session kicked off under the theme “Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development”.

The meeting is expected to consider the draft agenda and decisions as well as the declarations of the General Assembly with appropriate recommendations for consideration by the Heads of State scheduled to take place from 9-10 February 2020.

For two days, participants will deliberate on the report of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC); the Annual Report on the Activities of the Union and its Organs for the period of January to December 2019 and the 14th Report of the Africa Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson on the implementation of the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa (SDGEA).

The meeting is expected to bring together all the Ministers of the 55 African Union Member States based in Addis Ababa, as well as AU officials.