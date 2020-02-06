PM Abiy Appoints Five Gov’t Officials

Addis Ababa, February 6/2020 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has appointed five government officials today.



Accordingly, the following were appointed at various capacities with a rank of state minister, Director-General and Deputy Commissioner.

1. Mesfin Melaku: appointed as Head of Special Office for Prime Minister with the rank of state minister.

2. Dr. Shumate Gizaw: Director-General for Information Network Security Agency.

3. Kafiyalew Teferra: Deputy Director-General for Information Network Security Agency.

4. Worku Gachena: Director-General for Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Center.

5. Zelalem Mangiste: is assigned as Deputy Commissioner for Federal Police Commission, according to a press release issued by Office of the Prime Minister.