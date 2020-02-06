FM Gedu Meets with Kenyan Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa, February 6/2020 (ENA)Foreign Minister, Gedu Andargachew on Wednesday met with his Kenyan counterpart, Raychelle Omamo, on ways to further enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation in the multilateral fora.



During the meeting, the state and prospects of the development of long-standing and consistently peaceful relationship between Ethiopia and Kenya were discussed.

According to a press release the ministry sent to ENA, Foreign Minister Gedu commended the cooperation between the two countries, which is based on trust and mutual respect.

Ethiopia and Kenya should strive to effectively implement agreements reached by the two countries so that scaling up their relations to a strategic partnership level through widening cooperation and engagement in the socio-economic arena, he added.

Gedu also took the opportunity to express his condolences to the Government and people of Kenya on the death of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The two countries should further expand their cooperation with IGAD, the African Union, the UN, and other international fora too, he said.

Kenya’s Foreign Minister, Raychelle Omamo, applauded the constantly growing relations between the two countries.

She underscored the need to work together to identify common projects that can improve the lives of the people of Ethiopia and Kenya.

The two countries should exert joint efforts in designing shared project to protect their people from the worst locust invasion that is currently ravaging East Africa.

Amid growing diplomatic and economic relations, last year Ethiopia and Kenya have agreed to establish a free trade zone and enhance infrastructural development.