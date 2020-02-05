State Minister Appreciates Unyielding Commitment of India to Strengthen Relations with Africa

ENA,February 5/2020 Foreign Affairs State Minister Hirut Zemene, during a meeting with her Indian counterpart T.S Tirumurti, appreciated “the unyielding commitment of India to strengthen relations with Africa.”

Noting the long-standing excellent bilateral relations between Ethiopia and India, Hirut reaffirmed Ethiopia’s desire to strengthen economic, commercial, technical, educational, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

She lauded the training and scholarship provided under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation, and hoped Ethiopia would continue to be the major beneficiary of these scholarship and training programs.

External Affairs Vice Minister, Tirumurti on his part appreciated Ethiopia’s significant effort in the role of peace building and peacekeeping activities in Africa.

He added that India would pay special attention to strengthen its bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

The two countries need to keep on scaling up diplomatic relations and cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fora, the vice minister observed.

Diplomatic relation between India and Ethiopia began at the level of legations in July 1948, it was learned.