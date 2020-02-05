Ethiopian, Sanad Aerotech Sign “Landmark Agreement”

ENA,February 5/2020 Ethiopian Airlines and Sanad Aerotech of the United Arab Emirates have signed today a 15-year “landmark agreement” that paves the way for both to collaborate and maximize on untapped maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) business opportunities.

Sanad Aerotech (Sanad) is a leading provider of aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company and Ethiopian Airlines, the continent’s fastest growing airline and one of the reputed aviation brands in the world.

The agreement will pave the way for Sanad and Ethiopian Airlines to collaborate and maximize on untapped MRO business opportunities in the region and establish a centre of excellence for the repair and overhaul of auxiliary power units (APU), it was learned.

The agreement was signed by Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde Gebremariam and Sanad Aerotsch CEO Mansoor Janahi.

Ethiopian CEO Tewolde pointed out that the 15 years contract agreement is a joint venture for maintenance of auxiliary power units and other components.

According to him, the joint venture is going to generate quite substantial business for both companies. “We are going to leverage on our synergies and facilities here,” he added.

Ethiopian Civil Aviation Academy is going to support the joint venture with continuous flow of qualified, trained, skilled and certified aviation professionals, aircraft technicians, and infrastructures, including about 130 airplanes, Tewolde revealed.

Initially, the agreement enables to maintain, repair and overhaul auxiliary power units, but it will further go to engines and others.

Sanad Aerotsch CEO Mansoor Janahi said on his part “this partnership is something that we are proud of. It is our first expansion as a company outside of the UAE, and we believe there is no stronger partner for Sanad in Africa, beyond the likes of Ethiopian Airlines.”

The company focuses on aviation sector, specifically on aero-engines and financing.





.