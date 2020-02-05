Coronavirus Suspects Free: Ethiopian Public Health Institute

ENA,February 5/2020 The recently quarantined four suspected victims of Coronavirus are free, Ethiopian Public Health Institute disclosed today.

Institute Director-General, Dr. Eba Abate told ENA that results of the four quarantined suspects in Ethiopia is negative.

According to him, the results came from South Africa this afternoon.

The suspects were three Ethiopians and a Chinese national, it was learned.

The suspects had been quarantined at Bole Chefa in Addis Ababa and Axum in Tigray Regional State.