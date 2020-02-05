Urban Institutional, Infrastructure Dev’t Program Expands to 73 Additional Towns

Addis Abeba ENA February 5/2020 Ministry of Urban Development and Construction disclosed that it has expanded the 859-million-USD project launched last Ethiopian year in 44 towns to 73 additional towns this year.



The Urban Institutional and Infrastructure Development Program (UIIDP) is now under implementation in 117 towns in total.

Briefing journalists today, Amlaku Adamu, Urban Revenue Improvement Fund Mobilization and Finance Bureau Head at the ministry said UIIDP has been conduct with the view to enhancing economic development, good governance, and urban resilience.

It also aims to bring about poverty reduction, institutional capacity, sustainable infrastructural development, provision of better community services, and to create more jobs, he added.

Beyond creating jobs, infrastructure development and urban resilient economy, the UIIDP targets to enhance gender equality by promoting women’s economic empowerment, according to the bureau head.

Sources of the funded are reportedly the World Bank, French Development Agency, and the Government of Ethiopia.

UIIDP covers 32 towns in Amhara Regional State, 38 in Oromia Regional State, 23 in SNNP Regional State, 12 inTigray Regional State, 4 in Somali Regional State, 4 in Afar Regional State as well as one town each in Benishangul-Gumuz, Gambella, Harari regions and Dire Dawa City Administration.

The program is a five-year projects that ends on September 30, 2022.