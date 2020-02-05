UN Secretary-General, UN General Assembly President to Attend 33rd AU Summit

Addis Abeba ENA February 5/2020 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande are scheduled to attend the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, according to Communications Section of Economic Commission for Africa.



The Secretary-General is expected to address the Summit, hold bilateral meetings with member states, participate in some side events and address a press conference on February 8, 2020.

The UN in Ethiopia is finalizing arrangements for side events organized in collaboration with the African Union on the margins of the Summit on gender equality and women empowerment in Africa, and launching of Africa Women’s Leadership Fund as well as signing of the UN-AU Joint Framework on Human Rights and a High-level Forum on Agenda 2063.

A highlight of the week is the launching of the book, “SHE Stands for Peace, 20 years, 20 journeys,” which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution on Women, Peace and Security.

A side event on unlocking the full potential of Africa’s Blue Economy — a continental strategy for joint action — will also take place on the margins of the Summit.

The 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union will be held from February 9 to 10, 2020 at the headquarters of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa under the theme:”Silencing the Guns; Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development.”