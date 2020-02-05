Ethiopia Reiterates Commitment to Stand by China in Efforts to Control Coronavirus

ENA February 5/20202 State Minister Hirut Zemene and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Chen Xiaodng on Tuesday have exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hirut briefed Chen Xiaodong on the arrangements being made to celebrate the 50th year anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The State Minister commended the historical, long-standing, friendly and comprehensive relations between Ethiopia and China.

Hirut also expressed Ethiopia’s confidence that China would fully control the current Coronavirus outbreak and reiterated her country’s commitment to stand by China in the fight against the virus.

Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs China, Chen Xiaodng, expressed appreciation for Ethiopia’s support for China’s efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

He applauded Ethiopia’s support to on-going efforts to control spread of coronavirus, mentioning a solidarity message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Chinese President Xi Jinping as precedent.

He said the Chinese government is doing its level best to tackle and control the spread of the virus working in close collaboration with the World Health Organization.

Chen Xiaodng stated that China’s government is taking all the necessary safety measures as per the directives agreed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to control the virus.

He assured the state Minister that efforts are underway to protect the safety of Ethiopians and other foreigners in China.